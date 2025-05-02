 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
2 May 2025 Build 18321793 Edited 2 May 2025 – 14:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Moved all settings to their own screen.

Added toggles for trees and Day/Night cycle to improve performance.

Now takes your screen resolution and sets it according to your monitor resolution.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2977851
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link