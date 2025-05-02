 Skip to content

2 May 2025 Build 18321789
Update notes via Steam Community

• Adjusted several systems in online mode and added extra version checks for compatibility.
• Fixed checkpoint trigger ranges in certain levels.
• Fixed boundary issues in some levels.
• Fixed an issue where enabling Chronolag under specific conditions caused the game to run slowly.
• Fixed an issue where manually selected ghosts in online mode did not update correctly in certain situations.
• Fixed various joystick connection-related errors.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1928691
