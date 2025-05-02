• Adjusted several systems in online mode and added extra version checks for compatibility.
• Fixed checkpoint trigger ranges in certain levels.
• Fixed boundary issues in some levels.
• Fixed an issue where enabling Chronolag under specific conditions caused the game to run slowly.
• Fixed an issue where manually selected ghosts in online mode did not update correctly in certain situations.
• Fixed various joystick connection-related errors.
Patch Notes - May 2nd, 2025 (v1.3.4.1)
Update notes via Steam Community
• Adjusted several systems in online mode and added extra version checks for compatibility.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update