 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
2 May 2025 Build 18321729 Edited 2 May 2025 – 13:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue that prevented opening the marble bag and missions window when there was no controller connected.
  • Fixed placements of UI elements on screens with a 16:10 aspect ratio.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3447781
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 3447782
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link