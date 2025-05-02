Some QoL changes based on player feedback:
-
Added fullscreen mode (can be found in Settings).
-
Added a bilinear filtering setting so that fullscreen or maximized mode looks less pixelated.
-
Adjusted the table sizes of the leaderboard.
-
Since there are many Japanese players, I added a font with Japanese support for the leaderboard, so that names with Kanji, Hiragana, and Katakana are displayed correctly.
-
Added custom keybinds to the Settings.
日本の皆さん、たくさんのご関心をありがとうございます！
Changed files in this update