 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
2 May 2025 Build 18321728 Edited 2 May 2025 – 13:09:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Some QoL changes based on player feedback:

  • Added fullscreen mode (can be found in Settings).

  • Added a bilinear filtering setting so that fullscreen or maximized mode looks less pixelated.

  • Adjusted the table sizes of the leaderboard.

  • Since there are many Japanese players, I added a font with Japanese support for the leaderboard, so that names with Kanji, Hiragana, and Katakana are displayed correctly.

  • Added custom keybinds to the Settings.

日本の皆さん、たくさんのご関心をありがとうございます！

Changed files in this update

Depot 3460841
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link