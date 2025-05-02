 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
2 May 2025 Build 18321678 Edited 2 May 2025 – 14:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Instead of manually adjusting individual fields like aggressive, defensive, and balance, you can now select a predefined set of trends for a period. These trends include “Vintage,” “Modern", “Defensive.” and "Goalfest".

The "Goalfeat" is an experimental trend designed to hugely increase the likelihood of high-scoring matches. This trend might be useful for Futsal or Beach Soccer World Cup simulations for individuals who follow these non-mainstream activities.

Cold War Revisit

Several unaffiliated teams have been added to the different camps, including Crimea and Luhansk PR to the “Eastern Bloc” and Republika Srpska to the “Non Align Movement”.

Web version:
https://simcups.com

Changed files in this update

Linux 64-bitEnglish Depot 3105681
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bitEnglish Depot 3105683
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 3105684
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link