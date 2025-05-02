Trends

Instead of manually adjusting individual fields like aggressive, defensive, and balance, you can now select a predefined set of trends for a period. These trends include “Vintage,” “Modern", “Defensive.” and "Goalfest".

The "Goalfeat" is an experimental trend designed to hugely increase the likelihood of high-scoring matches. This trend might be useful for Futsal or Beach Soccer World Cup simulations for individuals who follow these non-mainstream activities.

Cold War Revisit

Several unaffiliated teams have been added to the different camps, including Crimea and Luhansk PR to the “Eastern Bloc” and Republika Srpska to the “Non Align Movement”.

Web version:

https://simcups.com