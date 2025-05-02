Noticed an issue with the dock overlay, when selecting a docking connector. It wasn't taking into account ships docked on same connector, which block the dock at right angles.

Couple of improvements as well:-

You can now rotate build items/station placement with mouse side buttons, as well as pressing 'R'. This means the game should be playable just with mouse input. Traders with larger ships, will generally carry more resources on board for you to purchase.

Can use mouse side buttons as alternative to rotate key (default 'R').

Larger trader ships carry more resources.

Fix: Docking overlay not right when docking connector selecting, not including own ships block area.

Fix: A trader that moves from an airlock to a repairbay, didnt retract landing gear (if that ship has that ability).

