Noticed an issue with the dock overlay, when selecting a docking connector. It wasn't taking into account ships docked on same connector, which block the dock at right angles.
Couple of improvements as well:-
- You can now rotate build items/station placement with mouse side buttons, as well as pressing 'R'. This means the game should be playable just with mouse input.
- Traders with larger ships, will generally carry more resources on board for you to purchase.
