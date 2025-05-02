 Skip to content

2 May 2025 Build 18321657
Update notes via Steam Community
  1. Added 1 new level and corresponding enemies
  2. Optimize the underwater ripple effect on the main page of the game
  3. Optimized the selection prompt after the enemy is defeated
  4. A new function button has been added to the equipment activation page

Windows 64-bit Depot 3008271
