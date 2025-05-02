This build has not been seen in a public branch.

It's been a while since our last update.

We've finally implemented the RTA timer that players have been requesting!

This is a new feature that lets you enjoy planetary exploration as a speed competition.

It also has a save and auto-resume function when you close the app, allowing for long periods of play and RTA recording.

How to play

Press the P key during the game to start counting.

Press O to reset.

The next time you start the game, counting will start automatically.

Who will be crowned the fastest on the planet?

Share your record with the #MoreFarLandRTA tag!