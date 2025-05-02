 Skip to content

2 May 2025 Build 18321636 Edited 2 May 2025 – 13:09:19 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

It's been a while since our last update.
We've finally implemented the RTA timer that players have been requesting!
This is a new feature that lets you enjoy planetary exploration as a speed competition.
It also has a save and auto-resume function when you close the app, allowing for long periods of play and RTA recording.

How to play
Press the P key during the game to start counting.
Press O to reset.

The next time you start the game, counting will start automatically.

Who will be crowned the fastest on the planet?
Share your record with the #MoreFarLandRTA tag!

Changed depots in 0.9.8 branch

Depot 3495501
