It's been a while since our last update.
We've finally implemented the RTA timer that players have been requesting!
This is a new feature that lets you enjoy planetary exploration as a speed competition.
It also has a save and auto-resume function when you close the app, allowing for long periods of play and RTA recording.
How to play
Press the P key during the game to start counting.
Press O to reset.
The next time you start the game, counting will start automatically.
Who will be crowned the fastest on the planet?
Share your record with the #MoreFarLandRTA tag!
Changed depots in 0.9.8 branch