2 May 2025 Build 18321602 Edited 2 May 2025 – 18:59:13 UTC by Wendy Share
We're back with another Hotfix thanks to your incredible feedback. Here's what's included in Hotfix #3:

Fixes & Improvements

  • Resolved excessive camera shake (toggle to disable coming in a future update)

  • Fixed weapon recoil and FOV issues

  • Increased maximum mouse sensitivity

  • Resolved freezing caused by buffs/debuffs

  • Fixed ship and storage loss on reconstruction
    Note: Storage can now only be placed while docked at a shipyard
    Known Issue: On reconstructed ships, only the host can see stored items. Hosts can drop items for other players to pick up. We're working on a proper fix.

  • Fixed ship brakes not functioning properly

  • Shipwrecks now show on the compass

  • No more duplicated grapple boost SFX

  • Dismantled ship parts now return correct materials

  • Resolved missing icons batch

  • Fixed coral flare duplication bug

  • Improved ship damage edge-case calculations

  • Datapads no longer show "Someone else is using this" unnecessarily

  • Balance pass: food stats, stack sizes, weights, and resources

  • Fixed upgraded weapons not dealing increased damage

  • Fixed player IK on helm/cannons (no more twisted poses)

Island Re-Exports

  • The following islands received updates and fixes:

  • At Journeys End

  • Atlas Isles

  • Atlas Palace

  • Crystalline Mausoleum

  • Data Research Facility

  • Geode Factory

  • Harbored Saborian Citadel

  • Lode Vein

  • Saborian Central Park

  • Saborian Training Ground

  • THE WELL

  • Verdent Valley

Thank You Your feedback is helping to improve Lost Skies and we're incredibly grateful. Please keep it coming. We're listening.

