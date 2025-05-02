We're back with another Hotfix thanks to your incredible feedback. Here's what's included in Hotfix #3:
Fixes & Improvements
-
Resolved excessive camera shake (toggle to disable coming in a future update)
-
Fixed weapon recoil and FOV issues
-
Increased maximum mouse sensitivity
-
Resolved freezing caused by buffs/debuffs
-
Fixed ship and storage loss on reconstruction
Note: Storage can now only be placed while docked at a shipyard
Known Issue: On reconstructed ships, only the host can see stored items. Hosts can drop items for other players to pick up. We're working on a proper fix.
-
Fixed ship brakes not functioning properly
-
Shipwrecks now show on the compass
-
No more duplicated grapple boost SFX
-
Dismantled ship parts now return correct materials
-
Resolved missing icons batch
-
Fixed coral flare duplication bug
-
Improved ship damage edge-case calculations
-
Datapads no longer show "Someone else is using this" unnecessarily
-
Balance pass: food stats, stack sizes, weights, and resources
-
Fixed upgraded weapons not dealing increased damage
-
Fixed player IK on helm/cannons (no more twisted poses)
Island Re-Exports
-
The following islands received updates and fixes:
-
At Journeys End
-
Atlas Isles
-
Atlas Palace
-
Crystalline Mausoleum
-
Data Research Facility
-
Geode Factory
-
Harbored Saborian Citadel
-
Lode Vein
-
Saborian Central Park
-
Saborian Training Ground
-
THE WELL
-
Verdent Valley
For a list of other known issues, please CLICK HERE
Thank You Your feedback is helping to improve Lost Skies and we're incredibly grateful. Please keep it coming. We're listening.
