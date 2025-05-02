We're back with another Hotfix thanks to your incredible feedback. Here's what's included in Hotfix #3:

Fixes & Improvements

Resolved excessive camera shake (toggle to disable coming in a future update)

Fixed weapon recoil and FOV issues

Increased maximum mouse sensitivity

Resolved freezing caused by buffs/debuffs

Fixed ship and storage loss on reconstruction

Note: Storage can now only be placed while docked at a shipyard

Known Issue: On reconstructed ships, only the host can see stored items. Hosts can drop items for other players to pick up. We're working on a proper fix.

Fixed ship brakes not functioning properly

Shipwrecks now show on the compass

No more duplicated grapple boost SFX

Dismantled ship parts now return correct materials

Resolved missing icons batch

Fixed coral flare duplication bug

Improved ship damage edge-case calculations

Datapads no longer show "Someone else is using this" unnecessarily

Balance pass: food stats, stack sizes, weights, and resources

Fixed upgraded weapons not dealing increased damage

Fixed player IK on helm/cannons (no more twisted poses)

Island Re-Exports

The following islands received updates and fixes:

At Journeys End

Atlas Isles

Atlas Palace

Crystalline Mausoleum

Data Research Facility

Geode Factory

Harbored Saborian Citadel

Lode Vein

Saborian Central Park

Saborian Training Ground

THE WELL

Verdent Valley

For a list of other known issues, please CLICK HERE

Thank You Your feedback is helping to improve Lost Skies and we're incredibly grateful. Please keep it coming. We're listening.

➡️ Join the Discord for full patch discussion and feedback