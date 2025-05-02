 Skip to content

2 May 2025 Build 18321490 Edited 2 May 2025 – 12:52:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Version 1.008 is out!

  • Made some adjustments for the beginner and professional difficulties to make them easier. Veteran difficulty is still as hard as ever though!

  • Adjusted the "Pacifist" achievement to make it easier to obtain.

