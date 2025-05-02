 Skip to content

2 May 2025 Build 18321487 Edited 2 May 2025 – 13:09:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Addressed an issue where performance would degrade after playing for an extended period.

  • Fixed an issue during multiplayer where a reward drop notification (e.g., "3rd Place Reward Drop", "4th Place Reward Drop") was incorrectly displayed for players finishing in 3rd place or lower, even when no reward was actually assigned for those ranks.

