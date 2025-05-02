 Skip to content

2 May 2025 Build 18321471 Edited 2 May 2025 – 13:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • MuseSwipr v1.0.0-beta patch notes! (we're changing how we version things)

💨 Enjoy much faster loading times!

  • No more five second wait when returning to menu - we've sped up MuseSwipr's loading time!!

  • Expect playing/retrying songs, entering/leaving song select, and returning to menu to be significantly faster

  • The initial loading screen when you open the game is faster, cooler, and no longer freezes the game

😭 Erkfir is at it again (new built-in song - MARENOL by LeaF!)

  • “MARENOL” by LeaF has been added as a built-in song, mapped by Erkfir.

  • Kartsu reckons that this is one of Erkfir's coolest gimmick maps so far ✌️

  • Thank you LeaF for being open to the usage of MARENOL in non-commercial projects!

  • Listen to MARENOL on YouTube here:

  • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2zoJiOhXlys

  • Get an unlockable MARENOL achievement and avatar (drawn by Erkfir) for doing well in the map! The maps are more learnable than some other built-in songs (looking at you An Affliction :stare: ), so it's a great chance to swipe your way to a cool new avatar!

🫡 EDITOR V1 HAS BEEN REMOVED

  • o7

🐛🔫 Fixed

  • Built in song not playing music when it is the first loaded song

  • Bug where no song would load if you aren't subscribed to any Steam maps

  • Bug causing replay file sizes to be larger than needed

  • (there is a known bug where replays and autoplay doesn't work for maps with heavy gimmicks - we are working on fixing this)

❤️ Quality of Life

  • Added volume changing hint for players who haven't played the tutorial yet

‼️ Visual update and Muse API are now our focus

  • Devs are now turning their attention to some of the community's most highly requested features, including a major visual update to the game and systems to support a performance/rating system in MuseSwipr. Stay tuned for more updates!

  • Thanks for reading and for your continued support of MuseSwipr!!

  • CLICK ME TO JOIN OUR DISCORD :D

