- MuseSwipr v1.0.0-beta patch notes! (we're changing how we version things)
💨 Enjoy much faster loading times!
-
No more five second wait when returning to menu - we've sped up MuseSwipr's loading time!!
-
Expect playing/retrying songs, entering/leaving song select, and returning to menu to be significantly faster
-
The initial loading screen when you open the game is faster, cooler, and no longer freezes the game
😭 Erkfir is at it again (new built-in song - MARENOL by LeaF!)
-
“MARENOL” by LeaF has been added as a built-in song, mapped by Erkfir.
-
Kartsu reckons that this is one of Erkfir's coolest gimmick maps so far ✌️
-
Thank you LeaF for being open to the usage of MARENOL in non-commercial projects!
-
Listen to MARENOL on YouTube here:
-
-
Get an unlockable MARENOL achievement and avatar (drawn by Erkfir) for doing well in the map! The maps are more learnable than some other built-in songs (looking at you An Affliction :stare: ), so it's a great chance to swipe your way to a cool new avatar!
🫡 EDITOR V1 HAS BEEN REMOVED
- o7
🐛🔫 Fixed
-
Built in song not playing music when it is the first loaded song
-
Bug where no song would load if you aren't subscribed to any Steam maps
-
Bug causing replay file sizes to be larger than needed
-
(there is a known bug where replays and autoplay doesn't work for maps with heavy gimmicks - we are working on fixing this)
❤️ Quality of Life
- Added volume changing hint for players who haven't played the tutorial yet
‼️ Visual update and Muse API are now our focus
-
Devs are now turning their attention to some of the community's most highly requested features, including a major visual update to the game and systems to support a performance/rating system in MuseSwipr. Stay tuned for more updates!
-
Thanks for reading and for your continued support of MuseSwipr!!
-
Changed files in this update