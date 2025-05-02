- A bug causing the powered up psybomb to detonate early in some situations has been resolved
- Physics bugs with the pushable crates fixed
- Labels on the overworld and navmaps fixed
- Enabled setting of --fullscreen launch parameter from Steam
Update Notes for 1.0.3
