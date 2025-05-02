 Skip to content

2 May 2025 Build 18321459 Edited 2 May 2025 – 13:09:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • A bug causing the powered up psybomb to detonate early in some situations has been resolved
  • Physics bugs with the pushable crates fixed
  • Labels on the overworld and navmaps fixed
  • Enabled setting of --fullscreen launch parameter from Steam

Windows Depot 3548001
