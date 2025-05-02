The work at the carrot factory never stops! Just one week after release, we’re back with a patch for Carrot Survivors full of bug fixes, performance improvements, and quality of life tweaks 🥕

Let’s dive into the highlights.

Improved Performance

While the game runs fine on most machines, we found bugs causing performance issues even on high-end systems, especially late in runs. This update improves performance so things stay smooth—even in the craziest scenarios.

Our goal is to keep the game stable no matter how hectic things get! Please report any performance issues you encounter.



Better Controller Support

Many players reported confusion with the game treating keyboard and controller as separate players. This also affected touchscreen support on the Steam Deck.

Now, the first available controller and the keyboard will both act as Player 1, making single-player much smoother.

If you were using keyboard and controller for co-op, don’t worry! You can restore the old behavior under Options > Advanced Settings.

Remote Play with Friends

Carrot Survivors has supported Remote Play Together since launch, but many players didn’t realize it was available. To help, we’ve added a Remote Play with Friends button to the main menu.

This opens your Steam friends menu so you can quickly invite people to join. Learn more about Remote Play Together.

Full changelog

For the curious, here’s everything that changed:

Game Balance:

Reroll and Skip can now be used during boss chest pickups for better tactical choices.

The bubblemancing weapon now damages bosses directly instead of bubbling them.

You can now make slight movements while attempting the shotgun quest, preventing accidental movement from breaking the kill chain.

Performance:

Better performance when many experience pickups are on screen.

Optimized projectile weapon performance.

Fixed a serious performance bug affecting the Drift Essence weapon.

Game Input:

Overhauled input handling: both keyboard and the first controller now route to Player 1.

User Interface:

Added button icon prompts for world interactables.

Added Remote Play with Friends option.

Dash cooldown slider now fills up instead of emptying.

Run timer now displays above nearby item markers.

Settings:

Added an Advanced Settings menu.

Moved Import Demo Save Data under Advanced Settings.

Added new options to erase save data, re-check Steam achievements, and set UI scale to 75%.

Volume sliders now allow finer adjustments.

Misc: