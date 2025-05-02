This update works to fix a some issues with the AI Guards behavior. When the guards get into combat they go to an 'Ideal Range' from the player. This was range was too short causing guards to get in the players face. The scientist survivors have been temporarily removed until their behavior is fixed. This patch also works to fix the QTE system. Fixed a bug with the terminals back button not behaving properly. Also began expanding the stations map.
FIXING AND POLISHING
Update notes via Steam Community
