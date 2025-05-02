 Skip to content

2 May 2025 Build 18321417 Edited 2 May 2025 – 13:09:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This update works to fix a some issues with the AI Guards behavior. When the guards get into combat they go to an 'Ideal Range' from the player. This was range was too short causing guards to get in the players face. The scientist survivors have been temporarily removed until their behavior is fixed. This patch also works to fix the QTE system. Fixed a bug with the terminals back button not behaving properly. Also began expanding the stations map.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3472091
