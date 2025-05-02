Hotfix 1.206.030 has been released!
Stability
- Fixed a silent Crash in physics/audio when bumping into invalid collisions around Chairless Lab Desk Corner Inv.
Functional
Changed Large grid Hinge to also accept: SG Rotor Part,SG Advanced Rotor Part,SG Advanced Rotor Part 3x3; Small grid Hinge 3x3 to also accept: SG Rotor Part, SG Advanced Rotor Part
Fixed an issue where the Inset Refill Station had only one airtight face. Sides without visible holes are now airtight (Front, Top, Bottom)
Fixed an issue where the Small grid Exhaust Cap did not work
Fixed an issue where a personal GPS was being removed due to Unknown Signal expiring under specific conditions
Modding
Fixed an issue where the ModAPI disallowed typeless block category definitions for mods with <string>SubtypeId</string> format instead of <string>TypeId/SubtypeId</string>
Fixed an issue where the Scripting ModAPI List<T>.ToHashSet() returned a List instead of a HashSet
UI
Fixed an issue where the German localisation had typos or contextual mistakes
Fixed an issue where the readonly (made by the game, not the player) GPSes did not have a functioning Copy to Clipboard button
Art
Fixed an issue where the Bed block lost its Control panel model part
Fixed an issue where the Bridge (Raised) Sloped Corner Floorless had inverted geometry in lower LoDs
Fixed an issue where the Lab Vat had a missing decal with orientation text and off-center dummy for the particles
Fixed an issue where the Large grid Interior Light had a rotated dummy, leading to pointlight being offset
Fixed an issue where the Medical Room had a shading issue on maximum LoD
Image Credits: Intervention Class Command Cruiser by Safety Inspector
