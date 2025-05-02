 Skip to content

2 May 2025 Build 18321406
Update notes via Steam Community

Hotfix 1.206.030 has been released!

Stability

  • Fixed a silent Crash in physics/audio when bumping into invalid collisions around Chairless Lab Desk Corner Inv.

Functional

  • Changed Large grid Hinge to also accept: SG Rotor Part,SG Advanced Rotor Part,SG Advanced Rotor Part 3x3; Small grid Hinge 3x3 to also accept: SG Rotor Part, SG Advanced Rotor Part

  • Fixed an issue where the Inset Refill Station had only one airtight face. Sides without visible holes are now airtight (Front, Top, Bottom)

  • Fixed an issue where the Small grid Exhaust Cap did not work

  • Fixed an issue where a personal GPS was being removed due to Unknown Signal expiring under specific conditions

Modding

  • Fixed an issue where the ModAPI disallowed typeless block category definitions for mods with <string>SubtypeId</string> format instead of <string>TypeId/SubtypeId</string>

  • Fixed an issue where the Scripting ModAPI List<T>.ToHashSet() returned a List instead of a HashSet

UI

  • Fixed an issue where the German localisation had typos or contextual mistakes

  • Fixed an issue where the readonly (made by the game, not the player) GPSes did not have a functioning Copy to Clipboard button

Art

  • Fixed an issue where the Bed block lost its Control panel model part

  • Fixed an issue where the Bridge (Raised) Sloped Corner Floorless had inverted geometry in lower LoDs

  • Fixed an issue where the Lab Vat had a missing decal with orientation text and off-center dummy for the particles

  • Fixed an issue where the Large grid Interior Light had a rotated dummy, leading to pointlight being offset

  • Fixed an issue where the Medical Room had a shading issue on maximum LoD

Image Credits: Intervention Class Command Cruiser by Safety Inspector

Thank you for helping us make the game better!

