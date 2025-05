Hi everyone,

Small update to fix a couple of the bugs identified in the 2.0 update that we released on Wednesday - sorry about that!

I hope everyone has a brilliant weekend :)

2.0.181969

Fix for bug which caused NPC's to not satisfy toilet need if you had a Spongy Balls Vending machine

Fix for staff sometimes flip flopping between staff rooms in beaks

Please let us know if you have any problems,

Many thanks,

Jo & the Two Point team