Quick Update on State of the Game

We are currently working on implementing Easy Anti-Cheat back into the game and making it compatible with Steam Deck. The original reason for disabling EAC was to allow Steam Deck users to play the game during launch, but this has had the side effect of increasing the number of hackers, which is not ideal. We hope to have a working anti-cheat system with Steam Deck support again by next week!

This small update consists of;

Fixed a bug that allowed players to build in the void with rugs

Fixed a bug where placeables sometimes could not be placed on the ground

Hat/face effects can no longer be applied to hairs by editing the save file

Disabled physics collisions on throwable projectiles

Fixed a bug where throwables would fall through boats

Vintershop should now show correct amount of currency

Join our Discord server, to talk w/ devs and the community Discord

Header image by: 땡뭉/다람쥐서버 discord @ttangmung

Thumbnail image by : 산타 discord @uuvana3santa