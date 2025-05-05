 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
5 May 2025 Build 18321143 Edited 5 May 2025 – 12:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey Contestants!

We’ve just released Hotfix 6.6.1 across all platforms which contains a collection of minor bug fixes.
For example, the muted World Tour videos, and some minor issues related to the Close Quarters Event.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2073851
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link