Hey Contestants!
We’ve just released Hotfix 6.6.1 across all platforms which contains a collection of minor bug fixes.
For example, the muted World Tour videos, and some minor issues related to the Close Quarters Event.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Hey Contestants!
We’ve just released Hotfix 6.6.1 across all platforms which contains a collection of minor bug fixes.
For example, the muted World Tour videos, and some minor issues related to the Close Quarters Event.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update