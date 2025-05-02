 Skip to content

2 May 2025 Build 18321083 Edited 2 May 2025 – 12:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Change:
Player speed in the room - We increased player speed from 1x to 1.4x.

Letter - Now you can read the letter as much as you want, even if you closed it - you can read it again.

Invisible walls - according to our community, the main player in the game is "like in a boat". Now the player does not cling so strongly to objects.

Music - the game now has background music almost always.

Lighting - Added more lighting to remove the dullness in the game.

We are trying to bring our game to perfection. Sincerely, High Mountain.

