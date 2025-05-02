[GENERAL]
Added Oven prison item (can be crafted using the Workbench)
Added Construction Helmet item
Added Baked Egg item
Added Cooked Meal item
Added Olive Oil item
Added Fish item (Raw, Cooked, Rotten)
Added Spice item
Added Egg item
Added Inedible Garbage item
Turned paintings in Apartment buildings into collectible items
Made giant spiders recover from stun faster after taking damage
Decreased prison item move further/closer speed
Decreased helicopter shooting inaccuracy
Increased Knife damage
Added showing player colors on UI phone notifications for calls
Added "Already Full" notification when eating or healing
[FIXES]
Fixed not hearing other players while spectating sometimes (when one player is inside the caves and another is not)
Fixed newly joined player (spectator) not hearing other players
Fixed Sticky Patch sticked items falling on lobby start
Fixed host refueling car with Gas Can exploding even if engine is not running
Fixed 100% Wheel attaching as deflated for non-hosts
Fixed non-host deflating a wheel causing car wheel state desync
Added some index range and null checks
Fixed BreakLockRequest error
Fixed having Parachute in hand appearing stuck under player
Fixed showing picked up item count instead of percentage to non-hosts
Fixed unable to join active game after typing a wrong password (already denied)
