[GENERAL]

Added "Already Full" notification when eating or healing

Added showing player colors on UI phone notifications for calls

Made giant spiders recover from stun faster after taking damage

Turned paintings in Apartment buildings into collectible items

Added Oven prison item (can be crafted using the Workbench)

[FIXES]

Fixed not hearing other players while spectating sometimes (when one player is inside the caves and another is not)

Fixed newly joined player (spectator) not hearing other players

Fixed Sticky Patch sticked items falling on lobby start

Fixed host refueling car with Gas Can exploding even if engine is not running

Fixed 100% Wheel attaching as deflated for non-hosts

Fixed non-host deflating a wheel causing car wheel state desync

Added some index range and null checks

Fixed BreakLockRequest error

Fixed having Parachute in hand appearing stuck under player

Fixed showing picked up item count instead of percentage to non-hosts