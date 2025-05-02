 Skip to content

2 May 2025 Build 18320937 Edited 2 May 2025 – 11:46:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

[GENERAL]

  • Added Oven prison item (can be crafted using the Workbench)

  • Added Construction Helmet item

  • Added Baked Egg item

  • Added Cooked Meal item

  • Added Olive Oil item

  • Added Fish item (Raw, Cooked, Rotten)

  • Added Spice item

  • Added Egg item

  • Added Inedible Garbage item

  • Turned paintings in Apartment buildings into collectible items

  • Made giant spiders recover from stun faster after taking damage

  • Decreased prison item move further/closer speed

  • Decreased helicopter shooting inaccuracy

  • Increased Knife damage

  • Added showing player colors on UI phone notifications for calls

  • Added "Already Full" notification when eating or healing

[FIXES]

  • Fixed not hearing other players while spectating sometimes (when one player is inside the caves and another is not)

  • Fixed newly joined player (spectator) not hearing other players

  • Fixed Sticky Patch sticked items falling on lobby start

  • Fixed host refueling car with Gas Can exploding even if engine is not running

  • Fixed 100% Wheel attaching as deflated for non-hosts

  • Fixed non-host deflating a wheel causing car wheel state desync

  • Added some index range and null checks

  • Fixed BreakLockRequest error

  • Fixed having Parachute in hand appearing stuck under player

  • Fixed showing picked up item count instead of percentage to non-hosts

  • Fixed unable to join active game after typing a wrong password (already denied)

