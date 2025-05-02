Good things come to those who wait! At least that's what the vibe is with this patch.
Included in this version, just about everything but the kitchen sink (although there is now a kitchen sink in the kitchen of the Inn).
-
NPCs now react to certain scenarios making them like you or not. An NPC that likes you may give you store discounts, extra quests and more. - See the new GIFT button on some NPCS.
-
Fixed another issue with Save and Exit that may have caused your save file to get deleted.
-
The Switch Character screen now also lists characters that only exist in backup form, allowing you to restore your character without going to the backup screen. Although the backup screen allows restoring backups of all characters, while the Switch restore function is solely for characters that only exist as a backup.
-
Created a workaround for an issue where the last character you played no longer exists may have caused the switch function to not load.
-
Fixed an issue with some item descriptions containing slash characters.
-
Fixed a bug that may have made a pet take combat focus for abilities and combat quit working.
-
Added additional combat animations, new visual effects for Sunspot, Decay and Shard and more .... complete revamp of all power visual effects.
-
When logging in, if you had meat and other raw products there is a chance that some of them may rot. This reduces your held items but also adds a festering fungus in exchange.
-
Fixed clicking on a power slot for an item with a single charge will no longer cause you to move when you click and the charge is consumed.
-
Some items now have new item images.
