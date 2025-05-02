Hello renovators! 👷‍♂️👻

Another day, another round of fixes! 🔧

Before we start, we would like to encourage you to continue reporting any bugs you find. You can do so on the Steam forums or on our Discord. We truly appreciate your support.

Here’s what’s been addressed in today’s patch 1.3.192:

The Shop tool now unlocks after destroying the first key-crystal

Banishing the staining ghost in the tutorial now correctly completes the quest (previously, the quest was only completed if the spirit was caught in a trap).

Updated light source limit values, which should now display the correct limit after entering a new map for the first time.

Damaged and broken object scanner upgrade - now detects damaged and destroyed lamps.

Fixed the loading screen animation.

Added community items (pending approval from Steam).

Other small fixes.

We're working on improving the player onboarding experience (tutorial) and we would love to hear your suggestions. For now, we're leaning toward adjusting the tutorial to resemble an upgraded version of the demo's tutorial. However, this is a major change and will require at least a few days of work.

Due to the number of bug reports and the importance of improving the tutorial, these issues have become our top priority. This means that our previously announced roadmap might change, as we're currently focusing all our efforts on fixes to ensure the game runs smoothly for everyone.

We'd also like to let you know that there will be no patches over the weekend, but regular hotfixes will resume next week.

Thank you so much for your support and understanding!

Join our discord to chat with us directly!

