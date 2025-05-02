We have finalized the game's storyline, as well as introduced the “Towers” mode on a permanent basis!

However, according to our estimates, we need more time to finalize the game and fix bugs. Most likely we will continue to work on the game until August 12, 2025 to finalize all the ideas and polish the game to the best state. And also during this time we will try to realize your ideas and suggestions to improve the game.

PATCH CHANGES LIST:

Work has been carried out to optimize the project.

Completed the storyline.

The “Towers” mode has been opened.

New camp quests have been added.

Fixed some bugs of dynamic item properties.

Improved crafting menu.

Fixed some product rotting bugs.

New weapon module - Dissector.

New weapon module - Blast Strike.

New weapon module - God of Thunder.

Added new decorative clothing items.

Added nightmare trials.

2 new achievements are available.

Please check if all the bugs you have found earlier are up to date.

In case of new critical bugs, please inform us in the Discord server of the game: https://discord.gg/fRJ26z9Q8b