General
- AI now gives the reason when rejecting support.
- Asking for Support now becomes unavailable until next turn if rejected.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed "We Who Are About To Die" not registering kills done by player abilities or operations.
- Fixed AI not using Enriched Alloys, Transubstantiation, Systemic Reset and Madrigal Of Cr'la.
- Fixed a modding crash related to units with items and a missing item use animation.
- Fixed a crash that could occur when quitting a game.
- Fixed DLC always being enabled for introduction games.
- Fixed Family's Favor not showing as a quest reward.
- Fixed a crash that could occur when pressing going into the join game screen.
- Fixed Dimensional Shunts missing category buff.
- Fixed Concordat Sanctions missing category debuff.
- Fixed Mother's Vengeance having category buff.
Changed files in this update