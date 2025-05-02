 Skip to content

2 May 2025 Build 18320828 Edited 2 May 2025 – 11:39:07 UTC by Wendy Share
General

  • AI now gives the reason when rejecting support.
  • Asking for Support now becomes unavailable until next turn if rejected.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed "We Who Are About To Die" not registering kills done by player abilities or operations.
  • Fixed AI not using Enriched Alloys, Transubstantiation, Systemic Reset and Madrigal Of Cr'la.
  • Fixed a modding crash related to units with items and a missing item use animation.
  • Fixed a crash that could occur when quitting a game.
  • Fixed DLC always being enabled for introduction games.
  • Fixed Family's Favor not showing as a quest reward.
  • Fixed a crash that could occur when pressing going into the join game screen.
  • Fixed Dimensional Shunts missing category buff.
  • Fixed Concordat Sanctions missing category debuff.
  • Fixed Mother's Vengeance having category buff.

