 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
2 May 2025 Build 18320810 Edited 2 May 2025 – 12:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

*Changed ai slightly with miners to stop them wandering around on land aimlessly.

*Slightly increased the downwards-direction the miners mine/move in.

*Added some extra help to the player skins selector page.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3701131
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link