2 May 2025 Build 18320684
Update notes

Hello Heroes!

Today, we have one last hotfix before the weekend:

  • Fixed some Favors not being correctly updated in some situations for building built, item bought and item produced

  • Fixed Architect achievement incorrectly requiring DLC buildings to be unlocked (just launching the game should get you the achievement if you had fulfilled the conditions of the achievement)

  • Fixed Epidemic not affecting Bosses

  • Fixed Earthquake Strike affecting Heroes

  • Fixed Really Tossable Fellow perk description not reflecting the recent changes

Don't forget to update your game!

Changed files in this update

Windows The Last Spell Windows Depot 1105671
