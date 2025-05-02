Hello Heroes!
Today, we have one last hotfix before the weekend:
-
Fixed some Favors not being correctly updated in some situations for building built, item bought and item produced
-
Fixed Architect achievement incorrectly requiring DLC buildings to be unlocked (just launching the game should get you the achievement if you had fulfilled the conditions of the achievement)
-
Fixed Epidemic not affecting Bosses
-
Fixed Earthquake Strike affecting Heroes
-
Fixed Really Tossable Fellow perk description not reflecting the recent changes
Don't forget to update your game!
Changed files in this update