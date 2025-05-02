Hi all,

The launch has gone pretty well, but as to be expected there were a few bugs that managed to evade me before release. I've listed and fixed those below, I'm also fixing any typos and grammatical errors as I go.

Ver 1.02 - quick day 1 patch

Fixed the issue where talking to the ghosts in chapter 5 could leave you stuck in an infinite pause loop. This could happen if you paused the game before clicking on the summoned characters.

Fixed an issue where a new card appearing could push other progression required cards off the task slots (and therefore make them impossible to complete). Again this woudl often get fixed by a exit and reload, but it shouldn't happen now.

Made ember wraiths fixed to their spawn room, but not locked, and also unable to push cards around. They were also the main culprit for the bug above..

Removed an edge case where you could still have a box of wax cylinders hanging about during the ending sequence :)

Fixed some typos and apostrophe errors