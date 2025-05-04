1.0.16

-The challenge-levels will now lock in camera if not on Nintendo Switch.

-Kitchen chef bot can now be killed with a grenade from the front as well.

---Older--

1.0.15

-Fixing the double-grading issue

-Portraits are now not videos but texture-flipbooks for better compatibility across platforms

-VP8 Codec for intro on Steamdeck, H.264 Codec on Windows. Hopefully this will fix the blackscreens on Steamdeck and remove the need

for Proton Hotfix. This fix introduces some crackling sound on the intro movie on the steamdeck. But at least it plays.

1.0.14 Fixing Bad Ending trigger on the final boss.

1.0.13

-fixed the Armory2 bug where the enemies on top of the tower become non-responsive after player-death.

1.0.12

-fixed the reset on respawn bug we had on Armory 3 first armory-smith enemy.

-Made a force 16:9 aspect-ratio button in the options-menu

1.0.11

-Fixed the soft-lock issue where the anvil spawned by the Armory-smith would get

locked on walls. Thanks @GundarHStriker

-Addressing an issue where players got stuck under the rising conveyor-belt in K2.

Slowed down the lift from 1000 units per second to 800 units per second.

1.0.10

-Fixed kitchen 3 not resetting a cog in a folding-room causing a progression-stopper.

-Patching the issue where the Big hunter killer robot in Kitchen5 is unable to kill the player when it catches up to player.

-Fixing the issue with the missing collision-volume in Sewers3. Thanks @BRNK

-Fixing the issue with imparting Base Z Velocity on Boat. Thanks @BRNK

-Adjusting some spherical reflections in the hub map.

1.0.9

-Making sure all ingame videos are VP9 on the steam-version. We are trying to solve the

crashing-issues on the steam-deck this way.

edit: Proton-Hotfix is currently the only way to bypass those crashes.

1.0.8

-language is set automatically based on the steam-UI language choice

1.0.7

-All Platforms: fixed that weird flashing frame on beginning of main menu

1.0.6

-All Platforms: Fixed displaying the version-number correctly (dhuh)

-Windows: fixed the strange Twitch-login where it wouldn't handle credentials correctly.

1.0.5

-All Platforms: Fixed a weird camera lag issue during the big robot chase in Kitchen5

-All Platforms: Fixed lighting-issue at start of kitchen-boss-level

-All Platforms: Fixed an issue with a double-wooden-panel on Sewers3

-All Platforms: Fixed the wooden-panels to have a bit bigger hit-box across the game.