2 May 2025 Build 18320296 Edited 2 May 2025 – 15:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi everyone,

We've just released a small update to fix some bugs that were spotted after the previous update.

Here is the changelog:
1.0.7c

  • Fixed multirole attackers not keeping distance to the target

  • Fixed a potential crash in events system

  • Fixed Mission #6 in the main campaign

  • Fixed an incorrect SIEGED select variable in the Events system

  • Added the possibility to continuously attack enemy targets with the hosted units (hold Ctrl on launch)

  • Fixed a crash in the last tutorial mission

  • Fixed a crash on assigning random regions

