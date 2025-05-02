Hi everyone,
We've just released a small update to fix some bugs that were spotted after the previous update.
Here is the changelog:
1.0.7c
-
Fixed multirole attackers not keeping distance to the target
-
Fixed a potential crash in events system
-
Fixed Mission #6 in the main campaign
-
Fixed an incorrect SIEGED select variable in the Events system
-
Added the possibility to continuously attack enemy targets with the hosted units (hold Ctrl on launch)
-
Fixed a crash in the last tutorial mission
-
Fixed a crash on assigning random regions
