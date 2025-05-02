 Skip to content

2 May 2025 Build 18320153 Edited 2 May 2025 – 10:32:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Friends,

First patch.

I've redesigned a couple of the dreams to make them a bit easier to do. The uniform colors were are not the best! Feedback received!

Few other fixes:

  • Relax mode flow mode no longer shows weird symbols
  • Relax mode no longer shows somna earnings
  • Tweaked the merging a bit to make it less error prone
  • UI fixes and optimisations including spelling/text
  • Story age and text fixes, quite a few were wrong
  • Fixed blurred textures on some of the books in your room
  • other minor bug fixes

Thank you all who got on board early and supported this game! Super apprecaitive!

Hope you all have a great weekend.

If you need any help just drop an email to hello@playne.com or hit me up on discord!

Thanks,
Krish.

