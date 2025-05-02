Hello Friends,
First patch.
I've redesigned a couple of the dreams to make them a bit easier to do. The uniform colors were are not the best! Feedback received!
Few other fixes:
- Relax mode flow mode no longer shows weird symbols
- Relax mode no longer shows somna earnings
- Tweaked the merging a bit to make it less error prone
- UI fixes and optimisations including spelling/text
- Story age and text fixes, quite a few were wrong
- Fixed blurred textures on some of the books in your room
- other minor bug fixes
Thank you all who got on board early and supported this game! Super apprecaitive!
Hope you all have a great weekend.
If you need any help just drop an email to hello@playne.com or hit me up on discord!
Thanks,
Krish.
