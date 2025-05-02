Hello Friends,

First patch.

I've redesigned a couple of the dreams to make them a bit easier to do. The uniform colors were are not the best! Feedback received!

Few other fixes:

Relax mode flow mode no longer shows weird symbols

Relax mode no longer shows somna earnings

Tweaked the merging a bit to make it less error prone

UI fixes and optimisations including spelling/text

Story age and text fixes, quite a few were wrong

Fixed blurred textures on some of the books in your room

other minor bug fixes

Thank you all who got on board early and supported this game! Super apprecaitive!

Hope you all have a great weekend.

If you need any help just drop an email to hello@playne.com or hit me up on discord!

Thanks,

Krish.