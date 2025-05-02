

PEPPERED Patch, Version 1.0.1 is out

Hey there, fellas! Read feedback from all of you, and here are some fixes for the game. This patch should iron out some bugs and level design issues that people found frustrating.

BUG FIXES / MISC.

Fixed the dive-kick and glider delay. It should now trigger instantly.

You can now rebind movement controls to any buttons you want.

Added a heat indicator that shows you exactly how close you are to dying from heat stroke.

Lowered the amount of bloom effect the sun creates, so now it doesn't become difficult to see when it gets too hot.

Fixed the splash screen pause bug.

Fixed a few typos.

LEVEL DESIGN CHANGES

LSSC: fewer lasers, less awkward tile placements, and a remade glider section.

Abyss Town: More checkpoints, moved the "Bug Mama" checkpoint so you don't get caught when you respawn, better camera work at ball pits, and more time to complete buzzsaw challenges. Removed repeating and completely unfair bullet patterns in the prison boss fight.

Beach City: Sun kills you slower; added a heat indicator, more checkpoints, fewer buzzsaws and traps, and tiny changes here and there to make tricky parts more forgiving.

Golf: fewer TNTs and traps in some levels, more strokes in others, completely removed all traps near the utility shed, making this level a LOT less frustrating.

Added a new graffiti from a Kickstarter backer.

Thank you for playing the game! We are completely blown away by the sheer positivity we got in reviews, and we hope our updates will improve your experience.