2 May 2025 Build 18320027 Edited 2 May 2025 – 11:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • New UI for the main monitor!

  • AI changes.
    Dumbed down a little bit for the first 2 rounds.
    Sometimes AI could pick the number it already did before - that should be fixed now.

  • Power outage is nerfed.
    Will happen less frequently and with shorter duration.

