New UI for the main monitor!
AI changes.
Dumbed down a little bit for the first 2 rounds.
Sometimes AI could pick the number it already did before - that should be fixed now.
Power outage is nerfed.
Will happen less frequently and with shorter duration.
Update 1.05.02
