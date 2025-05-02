 Skip to content

2 May 2025 Build 18319985 Edited 2 May 2025 – 11:19:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Greetings Pilgrims;

This last-minute update contains a few requested features and changes I know many players wanted to see for launch.

Patch Notes

Custom signs and other signs didn't work correctly.

I tweaked the deconstruction to be smaller to avoid deconstructing the wrong buildings closely when they were on top of each other.

I added the ability for players, machines, and storage to remember the sort method. I had to put this in a hack job way to quickly get it in for launch. It works well, but it doesn't save if you exit the game and reload. It will continue to remember anything you select while playing, but it doesn't yet save that out. I will add the saving side shortly, but I wanted to push this live for release.

That is all inside this small patch.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2810071
