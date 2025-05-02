 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 2 May 2025 Build 18319942 Edited 2 May 2025 – 16:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Optimization

  1. Significantly reduced the game package size.
  2. Optimized the game loading method.

New Additions

  1. Added 10 plugins.
  2. Added 2 parkour levels [BETA].
  3. Added the Sp version of "Maiko".
  4. Added the level - 4 effect of "Lin's Gaze".
  5. Added 5 weapon affixes.
  6. Added the "Powerful Enemy Challenge" mode to fight more powerful bosses.
  7. Added a music player in the lobby.

Adjustments

  1. Enhanced the effect of "Support V - Module Enhancement".
  2. Adjusted the values of the "Shield" series of plugins.
  3. Adjusted the quality of some plugins.
  4. Slightly increased the activation interval of "Memory Metal" from 0.2s to 0.5s.
  5. Adjusted the effect of Lin's third - level token "Messenger Badge".
  6. Slightly reduced the rewards of the random gacha machine.
  7. Slightly reduced the frequency of plugin rewards.
  8. Adjusted the modules required to purchase weapons.
  9. White - quality weapons will no longer have affixes.
  10. Red - quality "Shield Batteries" and "First - Aid Kits" can continuously restore ammunition.
  11. Adjusted the values of weapon affixes related to shields.
  12. Adjusted the pre - attack wind - up of boss - level enemies.
  13. Adjusted the damage type of part of the "P" attacks.
  14. Adjusted the effect of the talent "Growth" to take effect a maximum of 30 times.
  15. Adjusted the enemy content in the "Fighting Club".

Bug Fixes

  1. Fixed the issue where "Acupoint Press" failed to display correctly.
  2. Fixed the abnormal activation of "Overflow Conversion".
  3. Fixed the issue where "Maiko's" attacks caused abnormal floating.
  4. Fixed the incorrect restoration effect of the "Medical Pack".
  5. Attempted to fix the issue of the game freezing caused by "Maiko's" clones.
  6. Attempted to fix the issue of the game freezing when "V" is hit.
  7. Fixed the issue of affixes being repeatedly stacked.
  8. Fixed the abnormal death of enemies in the tutorial level.
  9. Fixed the abnormal rewards in the boss room.
  10. Fixed the abnormal counter - attack targets.
  11. Fixed the abnormal cross - version save data.
  12. Fixed the abnormal enemy damage.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2372331
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link