Optimization
- Significantly reduced the game package size.
- Optimized the game loading method.
New Additions
- Added 10 plugins.
- Added 2 parkour levels [BETA].
- Added the Sp version of "Maiko".
- Added the level - 4 effect of "Lin's Gaze".
- Added 5 weapon affixes.
- Added the "Powerful Enemy Challenge" mode to fight more powerful bosses.
- Added a music player in the lobby.
Adjustments
- Enhanced the effect of "Support V - Module Enhancement".
- Adjusted the values of the "Shield" series of plugins.
- Adjusted the quality of some plugins.
- Slightly increased the activation interval of "Memory Metal" from 0.2s to 0.5s.
- Adjusted the effect of Lin's third - level token "Messenger Badge".
- Slightly reduced the rewards of the random gacha machine.
- Slightly reduced the frequency of plugin rewards.
- Adjusted the modules required to purchase weapons.
- White - quality weapons will no longer have affixes.
- Red - quality "Shield Batteries" and "First - Aid Kits" can continuously restore ammunition.
- Adjusted the values of weapon affixes related to shields.
- Adjusted the pre - attack wind - up of boss - level enemies.
- Adjusted the damage type of part of the "P" attacks.
- Adjusted the effect of the talent "Growth" to take effect a maximum of 30 times.
- Adjusted the enemy content in the "Fighting Club".
Bug Fixes
- Fixed the issue where "Acupoint Press" failed to display correctly.
- Fixed the abnormal activation of "Overflow Conversion".
- Fixed the issue where "Maiko's" attacks caused abnormal floating.
- Fixed the incorrect restoration effect of the "Medical Pack".
- Attempted to fix the issue of the game freezing caused by "Maiko's" clones.
- Attempted to fix the issue of the game freezing when "V" is hit.
- Fixed the issue of affixes being repeatedly stacked.
- Fixed the abnormal death of enemies in the tutorial level.
- Fixed the abnormal rewards in the boss room.
- Fixed the abnormal counter - attack targets.
- Fixed the abnormal cross - version save data.
- Fixed the abnormal enemy damage.
Changed files in this update