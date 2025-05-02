Official Version 1.0.0.6 Update Content:

【Experience Optimizations】

Unified the display of tabs in the NPC details interface.

【Bug Fixes】

Fixed an issue where abnormalities might occur when gang industry occupation dispatches end.

Fixed an issue where the Bicheng Water Stronghold dungeon might fail to enter combat.

Fixed a combat crash error caused by a battle buff.

Official Version 1.0.0.7 Update Content:

【Experience Optimizations】

Gang industry attack proxy dispatches now allow sending companions.

【Bug Fixes】

Fixed an issue where the screen might turn black when entering the game under certain circumstances.

Fixed an NPC movement error in [Ends of the Earth].

Adjusted the trigger condition for [Mutual Destruction·Part 2] interaction with Zuo Sansi to require triggering on Zuo Sansi's territory.

Added null-check error handling for an obsolete combat editor configuration to prevent issues from incomplete deletions in the combat editor settings.

Modified the gang annexation headquarters logic by introducing the concept of abandoned gang strongholds (resolving the issue of unfindable "phantom gangs").