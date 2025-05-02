This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey zombie curing scientists, we are back with another update for the experimental branch, continuing our efforts to get Zombie Cure Lab into release shape.

This time we also have some smaller features and a bit of content to spice up some things.

Worker and Building Type Cycler



You can now cycle through existing workers or buildings of the same type at the top of the open info box.

This gets introduced mainly to improve gamepad usability, but is also helpful for keyboard and mouse controls.



It also shows the total amount of the building type, which can be quite useful to get an idea how many resource camps you have scattered across the map.

Inactive Tabs Shortcuts



To make the tabs UI system a bit better to handle with keyboard and mouse controls, you can now trigger the shorcuts of inactive tabs. This is mainly useful to click a building and hit DEL or 7, 8, 9 and 0 for the respective actions of deleting the building, changing their priorities or disabling/ enabling it. Before, you had to switch the tab for the shortcuts to work.

Alternate Ice Pack and Grilled Meat Production



In the tech tree are two new buildings available.

Grilled Meat Printer - Food

An indoor meat printer that can only be operated by Humbie Level 2 and only requires chemicals to directly print grilled meat. As Humbie Level 2 requires a sustain grilled meat production, this essentially skips some production chains and can allow you to to go for a different economy strategy.

Berry Freezer - Production

An outdoor ice pack producer that requires Humbie Level 3. It only requires glowberries and a higher energy consumption to output a steadiy supply of ice packs, which can be interesting to reduce the chemical needs of your lab which would be necessary with the classical ice packer building.

Those two buildings might require further balancing adjustments, but we are curious for you to try them out.

Repair Cost Info



The info box now has a new segment that displays the repair cost of damaged buildings.

General Changelog:

Tutorial fixes (objectives, loca)

Repair cost info of damaged buildings in info box

In general a more final proof read english localization (Other languages might be quite outdated, this will change soon)

Fixed the Frozen Zombies that missed their flight are ice sculptures for eternity bug

Worker and build type cycler/ object swapping - Also works for missions on the worldmap

You can now trigger "Send Helicopter" in Trade Screen by pressing (Y) on the gamepad

"Layout" tab was removed from build menu - This only means the jump to icons at the top, the separate layout menu still exists.

Hotkeys for controls hidden in non-active tabs are working now

The Tutorial Popup can now be accessed using the (Y) gamepad button while in the upper hud

"There was a problem with your savegame" popup will never appear anymore now

Some minor visual issues with gamepad vs. mouse highlighting fixed

Added grilled meat printer for T2

Added berry freezer for T3

Improved employment screen for gamepad

Improved character overview window for gamepad

General structural improvements for the three tutorial missions

Known Issues:

There seems to be a newly introduced problem with scrollbars and mouse wheel input. We will fix that soon, but did not want to withhold the new stuff for experimental.

Unsure how the new tech tree buildings grilled meat printer and berry freezer will affect savegames.