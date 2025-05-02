Adding the “Saturation Slider” and Its Impact on Saved Data

To reduce muddiness between original and new colors and to expand creative control, we’ve added a “Saturation Slider” to item recoloring.

Because of this change, some items in rooms or avatars you’ve already created may now appear brighter than before.

We apologize for the inconvenience and ask that you readjust any affected colors.

Thank you for your patience.

If the game feels heavy, lower the frame rate to 60 fps or below in Graphics Settings, or reduce the resolution scale to improve performance.