 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
2 May 2025 Build 18319762 Edited 2 May 2025 – 10:06:28 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Adding the “Saturation Slider” and Its Impact on Saved Data

To reduce muddiness between original and new colors and to expand creative control, we’ve added a “Saturation Slider” to item recoloring.

Because of this change, some items in rooms or avatars you’ve already created may now appear brighter than before.

We apologize for the inconvenience and ask that you readjust any affected colors.
Thank you for your patience.

If the game feels heavy, lower the frame rate to 60 fps or below in Graphics Settings, or reduce the resolution scale to improve performance.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3213851
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link