Added the function of sliding the material page from top to bottom
Added the function of using the mouse to move to the top of the game and automatically display the item page
Added the function of using the right mouse button to hide the material page
Modified the collision volume of fruit trees
Modified the display issue on the restaurant page
Game Updated Ver 0.2.61
Update notes via Steam Community
