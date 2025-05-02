New Content: Player Character - Glory



He can precisely control the rhythm of combat, excels at using a rapier to attack enemy weak points or perform precise parries, and has strong offensive abilities and adaptability to sudden situations.



New Content: Boss - The Killer



The new boss, The Killer, will randomly appear as one of two options alongside the Giant Boss on the first floor. He has lower HP than the Giant but is more agile, attacks more frequently, and fights with daggers.



Content Optimization: Queue System Rework

Combat outcomes are now determined by a prediction system (instead of the old real-time detection during actions). Pre-battle prompts are more accurate.

New Content: Tag Prompt System

Combat scenarios are now predicted by the queue system, including damage, confrontation situations, priorities, blocking, evasion, and more.



Additionally, effects applied in post-action phases now have tags, and interaction results are also tagged, such as effects or buffs triggered after a successful attack.



Content Optimization: Card, Weapon, Equipment, and Inscription Tag Descriptions and Timing Adjustments

The game has significantly simplified trigger timings, reducing them from 127 to 45, and reorganized effects, descriptions, and timings.



Content Optimization: UI Redesign

The UI has been fully optimized based on the previous version, improving readability and reducing distracting elements.







New Content: Instant State System

When a parry is successfully executed or during Greatsword duel stance, players can enter an instant state. In this state, players can draw and play additional cards while delaying the original queue. This allows for more variables in the queue and new opportunities for offense or defense during parries or duels.



New Content: Sword and Shield Parry System Changes

Now, successful parries can trigger the Sword and Shield Instant System.

New Content: Greatsword Chase Deck Changes

After a chase, players will enter the instant state.

All weapon types and card categories have been thoroughly sorted. Some content has been summarized into [Tags], making the priority and synergy of cards clearer.



(Now, card action priority is: Special Attack Cards > Normal Attack Cards = Movement Cards = Stagger Cards = Skill Cards)

New Content: Weapon Base Category Effects

Weapons such as axes, swords, knives, small shields, and large shields now have basic traits. Each weapon category now has unique passive abilities to better reflect its characteristics, and weapon categorization has been revised.



Content Optimization: Inscription Effects Reworked and Expanded

Content Optimization: All Weapon Effects Reworked

Content Optimization: All Equipment Effects Reworked

In this version, all weapon and equipment effects have been reworked to better align with their artistic design and deck-building functionality. The functions of weapons and armor have been redefined: armor now primarily enhances defense through various means, weapons focus on offense, and inscriptions emphasize synergy or abstract abilities. Many inscriptions have been reworked, and new boss inscriptions have been added.

● Content Optimization: Black Market Overhaul

The Black Market now sells cursed equipment and ancient equipment. Cursed equipment comes with powerful negative and positive effects, while ancient equipment consists of highly specialized, powerful gear. Some previously overpowered items are now available here.



New Content: Combat History Statistics System

Content Optimization: Adjustments to the Sands Sacrifice Event, with more content added.

Content Optimization: Adjustments to Sword and Shield, Dual Blade, and Greatsword Decks

Unused cards have been removed or enhanced, and more versatile cards have been added.

Content Adjustment: Bosses now automatically remove half of their debuff stacks each turn.

Content Optimization: Right-clicking items anywhere now allows you to view upgrade effects.

Content Adjustment: Stun is now a queue buff (new system) instead of a status card.

Content Optimization: The roles of shops and blacksmiths have been redefined.

Weapons and equipment are sold by blacksmiths, while cards and relics are sold in shops, and potions are available in the Black Market.

About the Queue System Rework:

The queue system rework and tag system addition involved significant programming work. We overhauled the original damage calculations and queue mechanics. Previously, the queue progressed based on real-time hit detection like a fighting game. Now, with the new system, predictions are more stable and accurate. Future development of the arena will proceed more smoothly without large-scale internal program changes (new modes and content expansions will not affect the game core).

Future Plans:

Next, we plan to release a new deck version—the Combat Deck—quickly. We will also focus on stabilizing and refining the existing systems, along with some adjustments to balance values. After the Combat Deck, we will begin developing and testing a new combat system and game mode.

Version Retention:

In the future, when our game undergoes major updates, the old version will be retained for a period of time (it is not yet confirmed whether it will be retained permanently). If you want to experience the content of the old version again, you can right-click the game on Steam and select the old version in the beta branch (please make appropriate save backups; the save folder is named "SaveData").

About Localization:

We originally planned to have a large-scale localization optimization in this version, but due to the extensive content of this game update, there was not much time for localization optimization in this update. We will continue to optimize it, and we always remember this matter.

Finally:

Thank you for your support! Your support has made the continued development of the arena possible. If you'd like to support us further, please leave a review on the Steam page. It means a lot to us. Thank you!