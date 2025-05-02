 Skip to content

2 May 2025 Build 18319630
Update notes via Steam Community

Thank you everyone for playing One Map and providing us with a lot of feedback on how to make the game better. In this update we were able to make major improvements to performance, fix design issues and include new features that will allow for more dynamic gameplay:

  • Hit Detection Solved: Improved accuracy for detecting hits during gameplay

  • Climbing Added: Players can now climb obstacles to reach new areas

  • Hit Box Improved: Better alignment for more consistent shot registration

  • Design Fixes: Multiple visual and UI improvements throughout the game

  • Controller Support Enhanced: Improved aim assist, smoother sensitivity, and overall better controller responsiveness

  • Bug fixes and other performance improvements

We are really excited for everyone to try this new update and if you find any bugs or have any ideas on how we can continue to improve One Map, please join our Discord and let us know! We are already working on the next major update so we would love additional ideas to add!

Changed files in this update

