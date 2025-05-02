Thank you everyone for playing One Map and providing us with a lot of feedback on how to make the game better. In this update we were able to make major improvements to performance, fix design issues and include new features that will allow for more dynamic gameplay:

Hit Detection Solved: Improved accuracy for detecting hits during gameplay

Climbing Added: Players can now climb obstacles to reach new areas

Hit Box Improved: Better alignment for more consistent shot registration

Design Fixes: Multiple visual and UI improvements throughout the game

Controller Support Enhanced: Improved aim assist, smoother sensitivity, and overall better controller responsiveness

Bug fixes and other performance improvements

We are really excited for everyone to try this new update and if you find any bugs or have any ideas on how we can continue to improve One Map, please join our Discord and let us know! We are already working on the next major update so we would love additional ideas to add!