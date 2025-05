Greetings from Play Together!

We would like to inform you about the update.

■ Update Details

Fixed an issue where the Lost Memory quest in Abyss could not be progressed in certain environments

Fixed an issue where entering the Visit feature in some Houses was not possible

Other error issues have been fixed.

We will always strive to provide fun and comfortable service.

Thank you.

