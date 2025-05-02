 Skip to content

2 May 2025 Build 18319608
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fix: Bandana had a texture error on one of the camouflages
  • Fix: Binoculars didn’t deactivate when the player died or fell unconscious
  • Fix: MV-443 pistol’s sights could display an unwanted black texture
  • Fix: Error loading a custom map during a custom campaign (re-select the custom maps you want in the campaign editor to fix the issue)

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Black One Blood Brothers Content Depot 1621561
