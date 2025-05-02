- Fix: Bandana had a texture error on one of the camouflages
- Fix: Binoculars didn’t deactivate when the player died or fell unconscious
- Fix: MV-443 pistol’s sights could display an unwanted black texture
- Fix: Error loading a custom map during a custom campaign (re-select the custom maps you want in the campaign editor to fix the issue)
Update 1.53h: Hotfix
Update notes via Steam Community
