We have patched a bug in NG+ where players would be unable to progress their battle with the boss at the end of Stone Wave Cliffs.

We have put this live on Steam. Other platforms will follow in our larger hotfix update soon, as they require additional verification.

We are still working on a variety of fixes and optimisations, but were able to quickly get this live on Steam before the weekend. Stay tuned for further updates next week on upcoming patches.

Tomorrow comes.

~ Expedition 33 Team