✅ This has now been fixed!

The Easter Event Exchange and Chest Upgrading will properly remain active for 1 more week , now lasting until 11.05.2025 – 23:59:59 .

Hop back in and make the most of your hard-earned Easter loot! 🐇💥

\🔮 Looking Ahead – Spoilers & Sneak Peek for the 100er Update!

Still cooking for the 100er Update, and we’re planning to push new content this weekend, including:

🔥 A new farmspot in Fireland for Silver Flame Tokens

→ Note: Less EXP and Gold, but worth it for collectors!

🌌 Polarlight this Saturday – get ready to farm those worthy chests!

🐾 Double Pet EXP on Sunday – perfect chance to push your pet to the next level!

Here’s a taste of what’s coming in the June 2025 100er patch (early to mid):

\⚔️ FKS and DSS Weapons

\💎 Empowerable Jewelry (Yes, you’ll be mining across Inferna!)

\💍 Rings with 4 Bonuses ❤️

🛡️ New PvM & PvP Shield

\🧬 New Equipment & Gear Progression

\👿 New Monsters, Rifts, Maps, and Dungeons

🐾 Pet Level 100

📌 To craft the new gear, you’ll need your current Level 75 gear and weapons +10.

💡 Already rocking 20 STR or 20 INT rings? You might be ready for that 4th bonus. 👀

☀️ Summer Event is also in the works – likely dropping with or shortly after the 100er Update!

📝 As always, your feedback is important to us!

Please share your thoughts, report any issues, and let us know what you'd love to see in upcoming updates.

Kind regards,

Your Inferna Team