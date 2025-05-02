✅ This has now been fixed!
- The Easter Event Exchange and Chest Upgrading will properly remain active for 1 more week, now lasting until 11.05.2025 – 23:59:59.
- You can now trade in all your leftover eggs and enjoy the Easter Breakfast Boost before it spoils!
Hop back in and make the most of your hard-earned Easter loot! 🐇💥
\🔮 Looking Ahead – Spoilers & Sneak Peek for the 100er Update!
Still cooking for the 100er Update, and we’re planning to push new content this weekend, including:
🔥 A new farmspot in Fireland for Silver Flame Tokens
→ Note: Less EXP and Gold, but worth it for collectors!
🌌 Polarlight this Saturday – get ready to farm those worthy chests!
🐾 Double Pet EXP on Sunday – perfect chance to push your pet to the next level!
Here’s a taste of what’s coming in the June 2025 100er patch (early to mid):
\⚔️ FKS and DSS Weapons
\💎 Empowerable Jewelry (Yes, you’ll be mining across Inferna!)
\💍 Rings with 4 Bonuses ❤️
🛡️ New PvM & PvP Shield
\🧬 New Equipment & Gear Progression
\👿 New Monsters, Rifts, Maps, and Dungeons
🐾 Pet Level 100
📌 To craft the new gear, you’ll need your current Level 75 gear and weapons +10.
💡 Already rocking 20 STR or 20 INT rings? You might be ready for that 4th bonus. 👀
☀️ Summer Event is also in the works – likely dropping with or shortly after the 100er Update!
📝 As always, your feedback is important to us!
Please share your thoughts, report any issues, and let us know what you'd love to see in upcoming updates.
Kind regards,
Your Inferna Team
