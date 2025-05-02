🛠️ [Update Notice] – Tutorial Improvements & Bug Fixes

Hello, this is the Slayer development team!

In this update, we’ve focused on improving the tutorial experience and addressing key gameplay issues.

🏹 Tutorial Enhancements

Added new instructional videos explaining movement and attacks within the tutorial.

The main UI now displays tutorial stage progress, making it easier to track.

Additional explanations have been added within the tutorial window for better clarity.

🐞 Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where the character could move while under the stun effect.

Thank you as always for your continued support and feedback!

We will keep working hard to make Slayer an even better experience.