2 May 2025 Build 18319501 Edited 2 May 2025 – 10:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🛠️ [Update Notice] – Tutorial Improvements & Bug Fixes
Hello, this is the Slayer development team!
In this update, we’ve focused on improving the tutorial experience and addressing key gameplay issues.

🏹 Tutorial Enhancements
Added new instructional videos explaining movement and attacks within the tutorial.

The main UI now displays tutorial stage progress, making it easier to track.

Additional explanations have been added within the tutorial window for better clarity.

🐞 Bug Fixes
Fixed an issue where the character could move while under the stun effect.

Thank you as always for your continued support and feedback!
We will keep working hard to make Slayer an even better experience.

