Hi!
Automation Update is here!
What's new:
- Auto seeding, harvesting, and watering
- Assembler
- Sprinkler
- Market Stall: auto-sell your items
- Construction removal
- New achievements
- Animal animation fixed
Have a great weekend!
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Hi!
Automation Update is here!
What's new:
Have a great weekend!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update