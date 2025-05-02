 Skip to content

Major 2 May 2025 Build 18319496 Edited 2 May 2025 – 16:09:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi!
Automation Update is here!

What's new:

  • Auto seeding, harvesting, and watering
  • Assembler
  • Sprinkler
  • Market Stall: auto-sell your items
  • Construction removal
  • New achievements
  • Animal animation fixed

Have a great weekend!

