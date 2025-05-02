The following changes have been implemented:

Additions

・Unique VFX for Pressure and Absorption

・Base Facility: Hero’s Proof

Emphasized claim button for completed achievements

Added guide for claim operation

Bug Fixes

・Furniture could be illegally upgraded despite insufficient funds

・Accel obtained via command effects was not randomized

・Furniture could be placed on Classic Closet and Ghost Closet

・Combat could start before the map was generated

・Debuff “Furniture Breaker” was not activating properly

・Enemy command Quick Battle Icon was disappearing before activation

Adjustments

・Adjusted Reward UI (added text explaining selection rules)

・Adjusted command order for Red Vine enemies

・Improved display and evolution effects for Hounimal’s third evolution stage