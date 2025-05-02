 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
2 May 2025 Build 18319486 Edited 2 May 2025 – 10:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The following changes have been implemented:

Additions
・Unique VFX for Pressure and Absorption
・Base Facility: Hero’s Proof
　 Emphasized claim button for completed achievements
　 Added guide for claim operation

Bug Fixes
・Furniture could be illegally upgraded despite insufficient funds
・Accel obtained via command effects was not randomized
・Furniture could be placed on Classic Closet and Ghost Closet
・Combat could start before the map was generated
・Debuff “Furniture Breaker” was not activating properly
・Enemy command Quick Battle Icon was disappearing before activation

Adjustments
・Adjusted Reward UI (added text explaining selection rules)
・Adjusted command order for Red Vine enemies
・Improved display and evolution effects for Hounimal’s third evolution stage

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3185011
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link