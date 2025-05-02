🐾 Enemies / AI
Overall
- Some enemies could overlap their own sounds when interacting with players under certain conditions fixed.
Mimic
-
Mimic spawn issues under certain conditions fixed.
-
Mimics spawning outside of bounds in the upper Well Excavation or in-door areas in the overworld fixed.
-
Edge case where mimics would get confused if not finding a viable spawn point fixed.
💎 Ruins
Traps
- Spin-Traps can now move to make them more interesting.
Misc
- Moved a few scuffed enemy paths that tended to make certain enemy types stuck under certain conditions.
