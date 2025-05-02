 Skip to content

2 May 2025 Build 18319451
🐾 Enemies / AI

Overall
  • Some enemies could overlap their own sounds when interacting with players under certain conditions fixed.
Mimic

  • Mimic spawn issues under certain conditions fixed.

  • Mimics spawning outside of bounds in the upper Well Excavation or in-door areas in the overworld fixed.

  • Edge case where mimics would get confused if not finding a viable spawn point fixed.

💎 Ruins

Traps
  • Spin-Traps can now move to make them more interesting.
Misc
  • Moved a few scuffed enemy paths that tended to make certain enemy types stuck under certain conditions.

