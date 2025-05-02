- Fixed a door being unlocked in level 11 that shouldn't be (it leads to an empty room so it really wasn't that important).
- Fixed part of the bathroom floor intersecting with the vents floor in level 9.
- Fixed a few interactive objects' outline showing artifacts when the vertical FOV is set to high values.
Patch 1.3.6
