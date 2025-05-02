 Skip to content

2 May 2025 Build 18319402
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a door being unlocked in level 11 that shouldn't be (it leads to an empty room so it really wasn't that important).
  • Fixed part of the bathroom floor intersecting with the vents floor in level 9.
  • Fixed a few interactive objects' outline showing artifacts when the vertical FOV is set to high values.

Windows 64-bit High Entropy: Challenges Content Depot 1389631
